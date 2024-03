Moseley (knee) signed a new one-year contract with the Lions on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moseley signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason while he was recovering from a torn ACL suffered in 2022. Unfortunately, the Tennessee product suffered the same injury on his second defensive snap of the season when he made his debut with the team in Week 5. The 27-year-old will now get another opportunity in Detroit, as the franchise looks to bolster its secondary for 2024.