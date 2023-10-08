Moseley exited Sunday's game against the Panthers with a knee injury and is questionable to come back in, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.
The cornerback was making his season debut after recovering from an ACL tear and a hamstring injury. Moseley's ACL tear was on his left knee, but it was his right one being examined Sunday. The sixth-year pro suffered the torn ACL last season with the 49ers and then signed a one-year deal with the Lions in the offseason.
