Moseley (knee) has been ruled out from returning to Sunday's Week 5 game against New England.

Moseley hurt his knee while in pass coverage during the first half and won't be able to return. This was his first game of the 2023 campaign after suffering a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 5 last year. Jerry Jacobs played a near every-down role with Moseley on IR over the first four weeks and should continue to do so Sunday and potentially beyond.