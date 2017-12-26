Lions' Hakeem Valles: Promoted to 53-man roster
The Lions promoted Valles from their practice squad Tuesday.
Valles assumes the roster spot of guard Don Barclay (concussion), who was placed on injured reserve. The 25-year-old will slot in fourth on the depth chart at tight end in Detroit, making it unlikely that he suits up in the season finale Sunday against Green Bay.
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.