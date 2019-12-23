Play

Tavai (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Tavai sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Broncos and will miss the season finale. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the injury is to the same side as the injury that limited the 23-year-old during his senior season at Hawaii.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends