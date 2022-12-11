Williams rushed 16 times for 37 yards and failed to secure his only target in the Lions' 34-23 win over the Vikings on Sunday.
Williams surprisingly logged 10 more carries than backfield mate D'Andre Swift, who appeared to be taking over the lead-back role based on his Week 13 usage against the Jaguars. However, Williams could do little with the opportunity, repeatedly running into a brick wall of a Vikings defensive front. The Lions backfield is a tough puzzle to solve for fantasy managers heading into a critical time of the season, and a Week 15 road matchup versus the Jets isn't exactly a welcoming scenario in terms of bouncing back from Sunday's lackluster effort.
