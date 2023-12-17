Williams (groin), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams practiced in limited fashion throughout the week, which is a positive sign for his status. Nevertheless, his status won't become official until just before the Saints kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. Even if Williams does suit up, he's failed to top 45 rushing yards in a game this season.
