Williams (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Giants, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

A groin injury contained Williams to capped sessions during the entirety of Week 15 prep, leaving his status up in the air heading into the weekend. With gadget player Taysom Hill (foot/left hand) sidelined this past Sunday against the Panthers, Williams earned his second-highest carry count (11) of the season, but he yielded only 43 yards on the ground. Hill will be back in action this Sunday, though, so even if Williams is able to suit up, he may be relegated to his role from Weeks 7-13 (5.3 touches per game).