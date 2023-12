Williams (groin) is listed as active Sunday versus the Giants.

Despite operating with a cap on his reps during Week 15 prep due to a groin injury, Williams will play through it Sunday. Having said that, he'll again play second fiddle to Alvin Kamara out of the Saints backfield, and Williams also may yield carries to Taysom Hill (foot/left hand), who is back from a one-game absence. Overall, Williams is averaging eight touches for 24.9 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring no TDs in nine appearances this season.