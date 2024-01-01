Williams tallied 19 carries for 58 yards and gathered in all four targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 23-13 win over the Buccaneers.

Williams logged six carries for just nine yards during the first half and appeared on pace to record another underwhelming statistical outing Week 17. But, his workload saw a sharp increase after top running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out with an ankle injury early in the second half. Williams went on to record season highs in both rushing attempts and yards. While he never logged a carry longer than seven yards, the 224-pound running back proved much more effective during the second half, averaging 3.8 yards across 13 carries. Williams also played a much larger role than Taysom Hill. The versatile 33-year-old has often been used as a rushing threat while lined up at quarterback in the shotgun alongside Kamara, but he totaled just two carries Week 17. With Hill's role in the rushing game diminishing over the back half of the season and Kamara's availability unclear for New Orleans' regular-season finale, it will be worth considering Williams as a potential fill-in option for fantasy owners in need of a RB2 in Week 18.