Williams (groin) rushed eight times for 24 yards and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Giants.

Williams has yet to score a touchdown as a member of the Saints after leading the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns for the Lions last season. He remains a distant second on the running back depth chart behind Alvin Kamara, who had 110 scrimmage yards on 21 touches. Williams failed to build any momentum after eclipsing 40 scrimmage yards for only the second time all season in the previous game against the Panthers. Up next for Williams and the Saints is a road game against the Rams on Thursday Night Football.