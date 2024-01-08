Williams compiled 14 rushes for 26 yards and one touchdown and gathered in all three targets for eight yards during Sunday's 48-17 victory versus the Falcons.

Williams ended up having a quiet night while stepping up for the absence of starting running back Alvin Kamara (ankle). The latter running back was expected to burden the majority of the Saints' rushing workload, but he ultimately logged just one more carry than rookie Kendre Miller, who also led the team with 73 yards and a rushing score in second quarter. Meanwhile, Williams struggled to find much success, logging just one rushing attempt longer than five yards. He salvaged this underwhelming outing with a one-yard rushing touchdown on the Saints' final offensive series. Williams finishes his first season in New Orleans with 106 carries for 306 yards and one touchdown across 13 games. The 28-year-old has two remaining seasons on his current contract with the Saints.