Goff completed 21 of 29 passes for 255 yards with three touchdowns while rushing once for two yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago.

While fantasy managers would have preferred the Bears to do their part in turning this meeting between two bad defenses into a shootout, Goff again diced up the Chicago secondary after shredding them to the tune of 9.1 yards per pass attempt in Week 10. He also kept things clean while going an eighth consecutive game without throwing an interception. With Detroit yet to secure a playoff bid, look for Goff and the Lions to again come out in full force in a pivotal Week 18 matchup in Green Bay.