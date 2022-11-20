Goff completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 165 yards and no touchdowns or turnovers in Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

Detroit was carried by its three-headed rushing attack -- which combined for 150 yards and four touchdowns -- resulting in a low-volume fantasy game from Goff in an upset win over the now 7-3 Giants. The former first-overall pick has done a better job of protecting the football with just one interception over his last four games after turning the ball over nine times in his first six. Goff should be continued to be treated as a fringe starting option in standard formats heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Bills on Thursday.