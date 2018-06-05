Cassel has surpassed Jake Rudock for the No. 2 spot on the Lions' quarterback depth chart, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Cassel had been working behind Rudock during OTAs, but it appears a late swap on the depth chart has occurred. The veteran signal-caller has plenty of experience under his belt, appearing in 15 or 16 games in three straight seasons from 2008-10. There's still a lot of preseason remaining, but Cassel sits in good position as training camp approaches.