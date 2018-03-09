Titans' Matt Cassel: Released by Titans
Cassel was released by the Titans on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cassel was horrific in his one fill-in start last season, throwing for 4.4 yards per attempt in a 16-10 loss to the Dolphins in Week 5. He'll turn 36 in May and may need to compete for a backup job if he decides to continue his career. The Titans are left with Brandon Weeden, Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson behind Marcus Mariota. The team likely will seek a backup QB upgrade in free agency or the draft.
More News
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...