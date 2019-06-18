Lions' Matthew Stafford: Hobbled late in 2018
According to Mike O'Hara of the Lions' official site, Stafford played with "broken bones in his back" during the later stages of the 2018 season.
A regular on Lions injury reports over the final four weeks of the campaign, Stafford wasn't listed as less than limited on any of them while gutting out a back injury. The extent of the issue wasn't revealed until O'Hara's proclamation, though. With that knowledge, it's understandable why Stafford dipped below 200 passing yards twice in that four-game stretch after doing so just two times in the first 12 contests of the season. His health hasn't been a question mark during the offseason program as he acclimates to a more run-based offense under the direction of coordinator Darrell Bevell. Considering that development, Stafford's output could take a hit, though the presence of rising third-year wideout Kenny Golladay (chest) doesn't hurt his cause.
