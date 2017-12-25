Lions' Matthew Stafford: Scuffles in loss to Bengals
Stafford completed 19 of 35 pass attempts for 203 yards, one touchdown and one interception Sunday against the Bengals. He also gained seven yards on his lone carry in the 26-17 loss.
Stafford completed just 54 percent of his passes and recorded an average of 5.8 yards per attempt en route to his second-lowest yardage total of the season. He opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, but the offense scuffled after that and finished with its lowest point total since Week 8. Most importantly, the loss eliminated Stafford and company from playoff contention, so it remains to be seen whether they choose to deploy all of their regulars for next week's meaningless season finale against the Packers.
