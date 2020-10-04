Stafford completed 17 of 31 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-29 loss to New Orleans. He also threw a two-point conversion and added three carries for 21 yards.

Stafford tossed a seven-yard touchdown to D'Andre Swift followed by a 15-yard score to Kenny Golladay to grab an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but he threw a red-zone interception in the end zone after New Orleans came back to tie the game at 14 apiece, and it was 28-14 Saints by halftime. The veteran quarterback bounced back with a one-yard touchdown to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter, and he found Hockenson for a two-point conversion after Adrian Peterson's fourth-quarter rushing touchdown to pull within six points, but New Orleans was able to run out the final 3:40 to seal the win. In what has been a familiar theme throughout the course of his career, Stafford ultimately didn't get enough help from his defense or running game, as the Saints dominated time of possession. Detroit will have a bye in Week 5 before a week 6 trip to Jacksonville.