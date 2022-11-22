Badgley converted his only field-goal attempt and four of four PATs during Sunday's 31-18 win over the Giants.

The good news is that the Lions offense is doing well in the returns of D'Andre Swift and DJ Chark (ankle). However, for a second week in a row, the unit was too efficient for Badgley to put together a monster fantasy day. It is possible it could all come together for him in Week 12 if a tough Buffalo defense can force Detroit into more field-goal attempts.