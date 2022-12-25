Badgley converted his only field-goal attempt and two of two PATs during Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers.

In a weird day for Detroit's offense, the passing game remained on fire but the complete lack of a run game made it hard for the Lions to consistently get into scoring position. This led to a lack of opportunities for Badgley, who didn't attempt a field goal until the final minute of the game and was disservice along the way by both a Lions red-zone fumble plus Detroit's decision to go for two after a touchdown in the first half. He'll look to bounce back against Chicago in Week 17 within the friendly confines of Ford Field.