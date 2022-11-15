Badgley made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-30 win over the Bears.
Badgley clinched Detroit's second straight victory with a PAT with just over two minutes remaining. He made a 25-yard field goal earlier in the contest, ultimately totaling seven points after posting merely one in Week 9.
