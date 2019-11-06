Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Avoids injury report
Hockenson wasn't listed on the Lions' injury report Wednesday.
Hockenson was removed during the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's game at Oakland to be evaluated for a concussion. While Hockenson passed all neurological tests, coach Matt Patricia told Justin Rogers of The Detroit News afterward that the tight end had the breath taken out of him. The hit from Raiders safety Erik Harris was enough to keep Hockenson sidelined Sunday, but didn't result in any sort of designation on the Lions' initial Week 10 practice report. Hockenson thus can prepare in earnest for a Bears defense that has conceded 8.2 yards per target and 6.5 receptions per game to tight ends this season.
