Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Dodges concussion
Head coach Matt Patricia said Hockenson (back) was hit in the back and it took the breath out of the tight end, but Hockenson is not dealing with a concussion, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Hockenson took a hard hit from Raiders safety Erik Harris on the final drive of the game during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland. The rookie had to leave the field to be checked for a head injury, but Hockenson apparently was clear of concussion symptoms, which is especially great news for someone who was just treated for a concussion over Detroit's Week 5 bye thanks to another hit he took late during the Lions' Week 4 loss to Kansas City. Hockenson's level of participation in practice Wednesday will be more telling of the tight end's availability for Week 10 in Chicago, but it seems like Hockenson should be able to play.
More News
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Unable to return to game•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: One catch against Giants•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Catches three passes•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Receiving struggles continue•
-
Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Out of concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready to star
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Best Week 10 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Jackson, Wilson, Watson running away
Quarterbacks who can make plays with their feet have dominated the Fantasy landscape in 2019,...
-
Believe it or Not: Singletary a stud
We saw some big breakout performances in Week 9. Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...