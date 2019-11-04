Head coach Matt Patricia said Hockenson (back) was hit in the back and it took the breath out of the tight end, but Hockenson is not dealing with a concussion, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Hockenson took a hard hit from Raiders safety Erik Harris on the final drive of the game during Sunday's 31-24 loss to Oakland. The rookie had to leave the field to be checked for a head injury, but Hockenson apparently was clear of concussion symptoms, which is especially great news for someone who was just treated for a concussion over Detroit's Week 5 bye thanks to another hit he took late during the Lions' Week 4 loss to Kansas City. Hockenson's level of participation in practice Wednesday will be more telling of the tight end's availability for Week 10 in Chicago, but it seems like Hockenson should be able to play.