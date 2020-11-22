Hockenson caught four of seven targets for 68 yards during Sunday's 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

On a day the Detroit offense generally struggled without each of Kenny Golladay (hip), Danny Amendola (hip) and D'Andre Swift (concussion), Hockenson managed to set a new season high in receiving yardage. Now with at least a touchdown or 60 yards receiving in eight of 10 games this season, Hockenson has been a model of consistency at an otherwise weak fantasy position. While he's yet to display the upside he showed in the 2019 season opener when the then-rookie had 131 yards and a score against Arizona, Hockenson is set up for one of his best matchups of the season in Week 12 against a Texans defense allowing the sixth-most yards per pass attempt (7.8) in 2020.