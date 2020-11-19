Hockenson (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hockenson's reps were capped for the second day in a row, but the Lions don't seem to have any real concern that he'll miss Sunday's game against the Panthers. If Hockenson can upgrade to full activity Friday, he'll likely avoid taking an injury designation into the weekend.
