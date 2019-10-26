Marcus Gilchrist: Quick exit from Detroit
The Lions cut Gilchrist on Saturday.
Gilchrist just signed with the Lions on Thursday, and he's already been shown the door. He was a solid secondary piece for the Raiders last year, recording 58 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions, but he still hasn't suited up for an NFL game this year.
