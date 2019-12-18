Marcus Gilchrist: Let go by Jags
The Jaguars waived Gilchrist on Wednesday.
Gilchrist signed with Jacksonville on Nov. 26, and he's played in a rotational safety role, recording two solo tackles over three games. The Jags promoted safety Doug Middleton from the practice squad to take Gilchrist's place. If Gilchrist clears waivers, he'll be free to sign with another team.
