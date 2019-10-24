Lions' Marcus Gilchrist: Catches on with Lions
Gilchrist signed with the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Lions dealt safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks this week, leaving a need for depth in an already banged-up secondary. In steps Gilchrist, who logged 58 combined tackles and three interceptions across 16 games with Oakland in 2018. Look for the eight-year veteran to step in and immediately be a candidate to see snaps in the secondary.
More News
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Limited to 15 snaps in finale•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Good to go Sunday•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Notches key interception•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Not on injury report•
-
Raiders' Marcus Gilchrist: Injured in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Trade, injuries shake up Pats WR corps
The Patriots placed Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday and plan to waive him, a decision...