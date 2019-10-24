Play

Gilchrist signed with the Lions on Thursday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Lions dealt safety Quandre Diggs to the Seahawks this week, leaving a need for depth in an already banged-up secondary. In steps Gilchrist, who logged 58 combined tackles and three interceptions across 16 games with Oakland in 2018. Look for the eight-year veteran to step in and immediately be a candidate to see snaps in the secondary.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories