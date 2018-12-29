Gilchrist (calf) has been added to the injury report and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports..

It's not clear when Gilchrist suffered the injury, but the safety is evidently questionable for Sunday's contest, one week after recording his first interception of the 2018 season. The lack of turnovers has made Gilchrist an unreliable option in IDP leagues, and the same could be said for Dallin Leavitt or Erik Harris if they were forced to start in his place.