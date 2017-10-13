NaVorro Bowman: Released by Niners
The 49ers released Bowman on Friday.
The 49ers reportedly wanted to trade Bowman but likely discovered that no team was willing to take on his contract. With rookie first-round pick Reuben Foster (ankle) slated for a three-down role and the 29-year-old Bowman past his prime, it makes sense for the rebuilding Niners to save some cap room that can be rolled over to future seasons. Bowman now has the chance to play for a contender, though he may have to settle for a limited role that ends his tenure as a useful IDP option.
