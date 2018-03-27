NaVorro Bowman: Raiders would welcome return

According to general manager Reggie McKenzie, Bowman would be welcomed back to the Raiders and contract negotiations are still ongoing, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Bowman found resurgence in Oakland after being released by the 49ers five weeks into the season in 2017. Despite only playing in 10 games for the silver and black, Bowman tied for the team lead in tackles with 89 (58 solo), to go along with 1.5 sacks and an interception. While contract talks continue between the two sides, it's important to remember the Raiders inked fellow middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead, who is coming off back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons in Detroit, to a three-year deal earlier in the month.