NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings: Start Alex Smith, Alvin Kamara in your pool for Wild Card Weekend

Before setting your NFL Playoff Challenge Wild Card lineups, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure, who specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, is a Daily Fantasy Football pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He knows which players to target on a weekly basis and which matchups to exploit.

McClure is rolling into Wild Card Weekend with multiple winning tournament lineups in the books this season. His expertise and advice could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football Playoff Challenge or going home empty-handed.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for the wild card round and locked in his optimal Fantasy Football lineup. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who faces a familiar foe this weekend.



Kamara went for 126 yards of total offense and two touchdowns on just 14 touches in the Dec. 3 matchup against Carolina, so look for coach Sean Payton to make him a huge focal point.



That kind of production should lead to more opportunities with everything on the line for New Orleans. Lock him in as one of the top overall playoff pool options and watch the fantasy points roll in.



Another player McClure is all over is Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who has a dream matchup against the Tennessee Titans.



Smith rested in Week 17 and now gets a home game against a Titans secondary that is 25th in the league against the pass. The Titans have given up huge numbers recently to quarterbacks like Jared Goff (301 yards), Jimmy Garoppolo (381) and even Tom Savage (365).

Smith will also get you extra points with his legs. He's had at least 20 yards rushing in five of his past eight games, including a 70-yard gem against the Jets in Week 14.



McClure is also fading a red-hot NFL team entirely, and who they are will surprise you. While everyone else chases this team's stars, you'll be moving up in your pool. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your NFL playoff pool or going home empty-handed.



So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Wild Card weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike McClure's complete optimal Fantasy Football lineup for Wild Card weekend, and find out what red-hot team you need to fade that everyone else will foolishly be all over.