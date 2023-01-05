Jones (knee/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Jones maintained his activity level from Wednesday's walkthrough as he continues to deal with lingering knee and ankle issues. Since initially getting hurt during a Week 9 loss at Detroit, he's had a huge range of outcomes over the last seven games, tallying between eight and 26 touches per week. Friday's practice report ultimately will reveal whether or not Jones goes into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
