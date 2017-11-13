Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records three touches in Week 10
Ripkowski had two carries for three yards and one reception for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Ripkowski played more snaps than he regularly does Sunday thanks to injuries to running backs Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee), and he finished with a season high for touches. Ripkowski could get more involved again in Week 11 if either or both running backs previously listed are unable to play, but in that scenario he would still play only a complementary role, and mainly be used on passing downs and/or in short-yardage situations.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Hauls in one catch Monday•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Records two touches Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Limited to blocking duty in Week 1•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Set to start at fullback•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Sees first preseason action•
-
Packers' Aaron Ripkowski: Becomes bigger factor•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...