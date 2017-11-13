Ripkowski had two carries for three yards and one reception for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Bears.

Ripkowski played more snaps than he regularly does Sunday thanks to injuries to running backs Ty Montgomery (ribs) and Aaron Jones (knee), and he finished with a season high for touches. Ripkowski could get more involved again in Week 11 if either or both running backs previously listed are unable to play, but in that scenario he would still play only a complementary role, and mainly be used on passing downs and/or in short-yardage situations.