Aaron Ripkowski: Waived by Packers
The Packers waived Ripkowski on Saturday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Ripkowski has been an asset as a fullback and on special teams as a Packer, but a roster squeeze has apparently forced the hand of general manager Brian Gutekunst. Perhaps the two sides have a "wink-wink" deal and Ripkowski will remain in Green Bay after cuts are finalized and players placed on IR, but a fullback-needy team could inquire about his services. Where he lands in the coming days will be telling.
