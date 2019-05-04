Aaron Ripkowski: Waived by Chiefs
Ripkowski was waived by the Chiefs on Friday per the NFL's official transaction log.
Ripkowski spent his first three seasons in Green Bay before failing to find a new team in 2019. He finally found a landing spot in Kansas City where he signed a future/reserve contract in January. However, he will now be forced again to find a new opportunity.
