Ripkowski signed a future/reserve contract with the Chiefs on Thursday according to the NFL's official transaction report.

Ripkowski will get to spend offseason with Kansas City after sitting out the year following his release from the Packers at the end of the preseason. Anthony Sherman, who had an impressive performance in the Pro Bowl, is slated to enter free agency this offseason which could leave the door open for Ripkowski to get on the 53-man roster.