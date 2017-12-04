Ripkowski did not record a carry nor a catch in Sunday's 26-20 overtime victory versus the Buccaneers.

Ripkowski had at least one touch in four straight games entering Sunday's contest, but with Jamaal Williams dominating the backfield work and Aaron Jones returning in action, Ripkowski was back in a fullback-only role for Week 13. As long as Williams and Jones remain healthy, expect Ripkowski to continue working solely as a fullback the rest of the way.