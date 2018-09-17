Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Deemed 'sore' by McCarthy
Coach Mike McCarthy termed Rodgers "sore" after Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "That's to be expected," McCarthy said. "But he's a warrior, what he gave us yesterday was outstanding. I don't have a read on whether he's better this week than last week."
Rodgers played through the pain and with a bulky brace on his left knee Sunday, one week removed from the hit that knocked him out of the season opener for a quarter and raised the specter of a potential absence. He nonetheless pushed through, completing 30 of 42 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown against a tough defense. Expect Rodgers' practice reps to be monitored closely this week as he prepares for Sunday's visit to Washington.
