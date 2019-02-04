Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Enters offseason feeling good
Rodgers said his troublesome left knee is feeling good and shouldn't have any impact on his offseason routine, ESPN.com's Rob Demovsky reports.
Rodgers initially hurt his knee playing basketball in high school, eventually requiring an ACL reconstruction during college and a less complicated surgery after the 2015 campaign. It cropped up as an issue once again after his left leg was bent at an awkward angle Week 1 this past season, but he returned to the contest and ended up playing all 16 games. While it's quite possible the injury contributed to a disappointing campaign, the bigger issues in Green Bay were poor coaching, a terrible defense and a lack of pass-catching weapons behind Davante Adams. The Packers seem to be headed for major changes during the offseason, starting with the hiring of Matt LaFleur as head coach and play caller. In addition to the optimism regarding his left knee, the 35-year-old quarterback recently mentioned that he's no longer dealing with symptoms from a Week 17 concussion. Rodgers should be a full participant when the Packers start their offseason program the first week of April.
