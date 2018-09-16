Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws for 281 yards versus Vikings

Rodgers (knee) completed 30 of 42 pass attempts for 281 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-all tie with the Vikings. He also rushed three times for eight yards.

Rodgers played with a brace on his left knee after last week's injury and his limited mobility clearly limited the offensive playbook in some regards. Despite his efficient 71 percent completion rate, he averaged just 6.7 yards per attempt and managed just one play longer than 22 yards. Still, Rodgers' otherworldly arm and knowledge of the playbook allowed the Pack to move the ball against an elite defensive opponent, and the fact that he was well enough to actually run the ball on three occasions is a positive sign. He should be limited physically for the foreseeable future, but barring a setback in practice this week he should be ready to take on the Redskins next weekend in what should be a more favorable matchup.