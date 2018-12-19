Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status still undecided

Interim coach Joe Philbin relayed that he's "hopeful" Rodgers (groin) will practice Wednesday and added that the Packers would take the full week to decide if the quarterback will play Sunday against the Jets, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Rodgers tweaked his groin late in the first half of the Week 15 loss to the Bears, but ultimately stayed in the contest and completed 25 of 42 attempts for 274 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, his first since Week 4. With the loss officially ending the Packers' bid for the playoffs, there's reason to think the team could exercise some caution with its star signal-caller for the final two games of the regular season. Philbin noted earlier in the week that Rodgers won't be automatically shut down, however, so if the 35-year-old is able to log some practice reps by Friday, there's a good chance he'll be under center this weekend.