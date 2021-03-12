Amos, who was due to count $10.3 million on this year's salary cap, restructured his deal Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After having two of his best NFL seasons with the Packers, Amos proved to be a dependable safety option and is now signed through 2022. Recording over 80 tackles and at least eight pass breakups for two years in a row, the 27-year-old will return for at least two more seasons with the team.
