Dillon was forced out of Saturday's NFC divisional-round game against the Rams with a quad injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

With the game secured in the Packers favor, Dillon isn't expected to return. In turn, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams will handle the rest of the backfield reps. Dillon finished the game with six rushes for 27 yards. The rookie out of Boston College will aim to recover for the NFC Championship Game next week.