Lazard (abdomen) is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Final word on his Week 11 status will arrive when Green Bay's inactives are reported prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. Per Rapoport, Lazard, who's bouncing back from core muscle surgery, figures to be on a "pitch count," as the Packers ease the wideout back into the mix. In the three games he played prior to being sidelined, Lazard caught 13 passes (on 17 targets) for 254 yards and two TDs.
