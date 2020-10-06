Sullivan exited the team's Week 4 contest against Atlanta to be evaluated for a concussion, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear how the potential injury occurred, though Sullivan was spotted walking to the team's locker room. He serves as depth for the team as a kick returner and in the secondary, leaving those positions thin while absent.
