Watson (hamstring) is active for Thursday's game against the Lions.

The Packers held Watson out of the first three games of the season due to a lingering hamstring injury, but after being listed as limited twice in back-to-back weeks, the second-year pro is set to make his season debut. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Green Bay is expected to be cautious with Watson, which may mean he earns a workload similar to the one Romeo Doubs handled Week 1 (48 percent) coming off his own hamstring issue. If Watson is capped around 50 percent of the offensive snaps Thursday, he could be tough to trust for fantasy purposes.