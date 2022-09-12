Watson caught two of four targets for 32 yards and rushed once for seven yards in Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Vikings.
Watson dropped a would-be 75-yard touchdown on Green Bay's first offensive play, unfortunately beginning his NFL career on a sour note. Although he subsequently got involved as a ball-carrier and made a couple catches late in the game, the rookie second-rounder will surely strive for a better showing in Week 2 versus the Bears. Fortunately for him, he should continue to get opportunities to make plays as the Packers' receiving corps remains relatively fluid.
