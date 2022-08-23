Watson (knee) fully participated during the Packers' 11-on-11 drills Monday for the first time this preseason, Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Watson followed up his debut in team sessions Sunday with an impressive 25-yard reception over cornerback Rico Gafford toward the end of second-team 11-on-11 drills Monday, according to Spofford. The rookie wideout has been hampered this preseason while recovering from an offseason knee procedure, though this leaping grab Monday seems to indicate that he's fully healthy for the first time since the start of training camp. Barring any setbacks, Watson should be set to make his preseason debut during Green Bay's final exhibition against the Chiefs on Thursday. This game could also provide the first-round pick with a prominent platform to prove himself over fellow rookie receiver Romeo Doubs heading into the regular season.